Young Scot has eyes for European Tour

Calum Hill has said he’s eyeing a European Tour card for next season following his Challenge Tour win at the Euram Bank Open in Austria.



On the same day Robert MacIntyre was turning heads at the Open Championship, Hill secured his second Challenge Tour victory in as many years to shoot himself up to 8th in the tour’s rankings for the season.

An impressive four-round total of 262 saw off nearest competitor and fellow Scot, Ewen Ferguson, who sits 17th in the rankings, for the title.

“It was just nice to get another win,” Hill told bunkered.co.uk.

“Obviously, that secures the Challenge Tour card for next year no matter what and pushes me closer to getting a top 15 spot and European Tour spot for the end of the season. The aim is to get that that European Tour card.”

Hill looks well placed to make the step up to the next level as the top 15 on the Challenge Tour automatically receive entry to the European Tour.



Despite eventually clinching the title by four shots, the 23-year-old, who hails from Dalgetty Bay, admitted there were some nerves.



“I was a little nervous beforehand, but then once you start warming up and get a few holes under your belt, that quickly disappears. Of course your mind wanders thinking about all the things about winning, but that’s just normal.

“It was quite narrow all the way round, to be honest, and there was only one shot in it until the 13th hole where I managed to save par. The last few holes were tricky but I got through. It was good and it was fairly nice to be coming down the last hole relaxed. I was just thinking hit it as far left as possible, as there is out of bounds on the right.”

Even after winning on the Challenge Tour in 2018, Hill placed 35th in the final rankings and knows there is still work to do despite the win.

“My goal at the start of the year was to finish inside the top 15 and I expect to give myself a good showing for the rest of the year.I spoke to a few of the guys and we think it will probably be close to 80,000 points to secure a top 15.”