Zoom launches new Focus S laser... and you’ll love the price

The new Focus S laser rangefinder is packed with premium features, combining the best of its previous two models.

Crystal-clear optics lead the way in this stylish new design, with a super wide 7° field of vision, 6 x magnification, ultra-bright LCD display and an adjustable eye piece to cater for golfers with different levels of vision.

• Honma unveils exquisite TW757 line-up

The premium optics combine with a host of practical features to make your life easier on the course, with features such as vibration feedback, slope mode – with visible switch for tournament play – flag scan mode and continuous measurement for scanning the course, marking out the premium credentials of the Focus S.



• FootJoy launches athletically styled FUEL



Plus Zoom has brought back one of its most popular features from the Focus X, a micro usb rechargeable battery that lasts over 50 rounds on one full charge.

“Zoom has had a huge amount of success in a short space of time. But in the Focus S, I think we have our best rangefinder yet. It’s packed with premium features, it looks fantastic and we’ve brought back the rechargeable battery from the Focus X that was hugely popular. There really is everything a golfer could want from a rangefinder,” said Steve Grant, Sales Manager for Zoom in the U.K. & Ireland.

• 2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?

At just 170g and with an ergonomic design that fits perfectly in the hand, the Focus S is a dream to use on the course. Each unit also with a protective carry case that includes a carabiner so that it can hang from a golf bag, and a bungee attachment for quick, easy access.



Now although all of that sounds fantastic, one of the most appealing features of the Focus S is its price tag. At just £199, it offers superb bang for your buck. This stylish and practical laser is one well worth your consideration.



Available: Now

Price: £199