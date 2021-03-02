search
Check out the brilliant ZOOM Focus Tour laser rangefinder

Gear

Check out the brilliant ZOOM Focus Tour laser rangefinder

By David Cunninghame26 February, 2021
Zoom ZOOM Focus Tour Laser Rangefinders DMDs New Gear
Zoom Focus Tour 1

ZOOM made waves in the laser rangefinder business last year with the launch of its debut Focux X and now the brand is launching a new flagship product – the ZOOM Focus Tour.

The new ZOOM Focus Tour combines all of the features that you would expect from a premium laser with an elegant classic design reminiscent of vintage cameras. Also, you’ll be glad to hear that ZOOM has kept the price of its new laser at a very competitive level.

“The ZOOM Focus Tour takes the premium technology and usability of the Focus X, and adds new levels of functionality and style,” commented ZOOM brand representative Ian Waddicar.

He added: “The optics are at the very top end of the category with a clarity and field of vision that I haven’t seen matched. Add in the classic design and a surprisingly affordable price point and the ZOOM Focus Tour is set to make a huge impact this year.”

Zoom Focus Tour 2

The Focus Tour’s stylish hybrid metal design, and its remarkable levels of optical clarity, deliver an 800 metre range with 6 times magnification and a +- 0.5 m accuracy, allowing the furthest targets to be picked up with ease.

The bright clear contrasting display, meanwhile, captures a 7.5° field of view for a fantastic visual range.

In addition, the eyepiece of the unit is adjustable, bringing the view into focus for a wide variance of eyesight. From a design aspect, the looks of the unit are based on a hybrid metal material that offers a nod to the timeless elegant design of vintage cameras while maintaining a modern, stylish aesthetic.

Further features of the Focus Tour are a Slope adjusted distance option that delivers distances to the flag and the distance you need to hit adjusted for the elevation of the target.

The Slope feature is simply turned on or off with a button on the side of the unit to make it eligible for tournament play.

Flag scanning mode helps locate targets with hugely impressive speed, and when targets have been found the unit vibrates to confirm lock and a flag icon appears in the display.

Continuous measurement mode allows you to scan across the landscape, from hole, to trees, to bunker, delivering instant distances to the various targets.

With a practical, hardwearing carry case finishing off the Focus Tour package, this ergonomic laser delivers the premium features you need to confidently pull out the right club on every shot. Plus, at £299.99, the Focus Tour offers plenty of bang for your buck in the current laser rangefinder market.

zoomgolf.net
Price: £299.99
Price: £299.99

