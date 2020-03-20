10 brilliant golf books to get you through self-isolation

Are you self-isolating or social distancing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?

If so, what better way to pass the time and relieve the boredom than by curling up on the sofa with a good book.

Golf, naturally, has been the subject of tens of thousands of publications down the years, so you’re spoiled for choice. And for those of you with a Kindle – or the Kindle App – you don’t even need to wait for it to be delivered by the postie. You can download them and start reading straight away.

Over the next few pages, we’ve handpicked some of our favourite golf books. You’ll notice we’ve not included any tuition books. There’s a good reason for that. They merit a whole separate list and, in any case, we want to give you some ideas for switching off and just being entertained whilst still getting the golf fix you crave.

