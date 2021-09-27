10 exciting European rookies who could make the 2023 Ryder Cup

After being routed 19-9 by the USA at Whistling Straits, many people are predicting a much-changed European side will show up for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.

The ‘old guard’ of Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and even Sergio Garcia – cornerstones of the ‘blue and gold’s’ extraordinary success in the match over the past 20 years – face a fight to make the side for the next clash at Marco Simone Golf Club near Rome.

Nipping at their heels are several talented, hungry, (mostly) young players who are all desperate to get a first taste of Ryder Cup action.

