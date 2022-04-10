10 great reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered

Issue 192 of bunkered hits newsstands from tomorrow – and it’s packed full of great content for you to enjoy.

Whether it’s exclusive interviews, golf gossip, top-class instruction and the latest equipment, there’s something for everyone.

So whether you’re new here (welcome) or a long-time reader (welcome back), let us give you a taste of what’s between the covers of the latest edition.

Full PGA preview

Majors are like buses, and the second of 2022 is almost here. Our expert team give their views ahead of this year’s showdown at Southern Hills.

Charles Howell III exclusive

The man they call CH3 is famed for his longevity and is in the top 25 all-time money earners on the PGA Tour. Bunkered sat down with the man himself to find out what keeps him going.

Brilliant Bernhard

German legend Bernhard Langer celebrates 50 years as a pro, and continues to dominate the senior circuit. To celebrate, we take a look back at his stunning career.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat exclusive

The ever-popular Kiradech Aphibarnrat sat down for a lengthy chat with Lewis Fraser, and the result is eight pages of gold. We’re sure you’ll love it.

The Teaching Panel

That’s right – the best instruction to be found anywhere in golf is right at your fingertips. Whether it’s bettering your short game, lining up like a major winner or bombing like a long drive champ, we’ve got it all.

Scotland’s top golf YouTuber

Steve Johnston’s subscriber count continues to climb. The bunkered Tuition Panel pro started with no camera experience or editing skills – and explains how he did it.

Min Woo Lee exclusive

The 2021 Scottish Open champion loves the Home of Golf. He sat down with Jamie Hall to talk about his career and his hopes of defending his title.

17 pages of new gear

Whether it’s drivers, electric trollies, irons or apparel, we run the rule over the latest equipment to hit the shelves.

Adam Scott’s swing

Kevin Craggs runs the rule over the swing widely considered to be among the best in the business. It's reason enough to buy the mag in its own right.

Great prizes

Fancy a three rounds at the Spey Valley Championship course? Want two nights of bed and breakfast thrown in? Well, thanks to Macdonald Aviemore Resort, you can win just that. Click here for more information.



Where can I buy it?

Issue 192 of bunkered goes on sale on April 1 from all good newsagents and other magazine retailers throughout Scotland. Alternatively, you can subscribe here. International subscriptions also available.