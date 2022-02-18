10 reasons to buy the latest edition of bunkered

Issue 191 of bunkered hits newsstands from today with Scotland’s current No.1 golfer Robert MacIntyre making his second appearance on the cover.



If you're not convinced, though, or if you're perhaps new to bunkered (hello and welcome), allow us to give you a flavour of what's in our latest edition...

Full Masters preview

The 86th Masters Tournament is just around the corner. That’s why we’ve devoted 26 pages of this edition to the first men’s major of the year. Read exclusive interviews with: Robert MacIntyre, as he prepares for his return to Augusta; Larry Mize, on the 35th anniversary of his shock win; and Hannah Darling, as she and Louise Duncan get ready to become the first Scots to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.



There’s also a detailed history of the tournament and, on the 50th anniversary of the first Masters to take place without Bobby Jones, we speak to the Augusta National co-founder's grandson. No joke. We tracked him down. Don’t miss it.

Inside Angel Cabrera’s prison

One man who won’t be at Augusta this year is 2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera. He's currently in jail in Argentina after being convicted of offences against his former girlfriend. It’s not a cushy stretch he’s doing, either. The 52-year-old is being held in what locals and former inmates have dubbed ‘The Prison From Hell’. Michael McEwan has all the details.

The coolest jobs in golf

Looking for a career change? You might be interested to read about some of the absolute best gigs in golf. We’ve highlighted six of them, including Michael Parks, who gets to travel the world as Dustin Johnson’s personal chef. Tasty!

Craig Connelly exclusive

Everybody’s favourite caddie chats to us about fatherhood, rule changes, Saudi Arabia, and the best and worst things about being a looper. Spoiler alert: he’s extremely happy to see the back of greens books...

The best instruction

Our ‘Tuition Panel’ is back with more of the advice you need to go from hacker to hero. There’s a new pre-round putting drill for you to try, alignment advice all the way from Florida, and some tips on how to not be a sucker. Operation: Scratch starts here.

16 pages of New Gear

You can’t have failed to notice that it’s new gear SZN. We’ve got 16 pages giving you the rundown on all of the latest product releases courtesy of gear expert David Cunninghame. DC has hit absolutely everything you’ll read about in this issue. The TaylorMade Stealth and Callaway Rogue ST drivers, the PING i525 irons, the Wilson Triad ball, the Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges... everything. Get his honest assessments of each and every one and, whilst you’re at it, read his new column where he pores over Brooks Koepka’s new equipment contract.

Ross Fisher exclusive

The former Ryder Cup star is enjoying a bit of a career renaissance, isn’t he? Jamie Hall caught up with him to talk about a whole bunch of stuff, including his hopes of representing Europe again one day and his Open goal.

Follow in the footsteps of Tiger

The big man has won on a long and distinguished list of golf courses. We run the rule over five of the tracks he has dominated on – and that you can play!

Chances to win!

Our brand new look

New year, new us. You’ll hopefully notice that we’ve undergone a bit of a facelift, including our first new logo in almost 20 years. It was time. One thing hasn’t changed, though. We know times are tight (and potentially going to get a whole lot tighter as the year goes on) so we’ve kept our cover price the same as it was last year.

