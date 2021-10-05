10 steps to a 'greener' future for your golf club

Golf clubs are being supported in their drive to become more energy efficient and environmentally-friendly with the publication of a ten-point “eco-checklist”.



Compiled by GreenClub, a specialist environmental consultancy that is helping golf clubs to reduce their carbon footprint, the list is well-timed, with Glasgow set to play host to the COP26 climate change conference next month.

It covers all parts of everyday life and features a number of simple measures that not only promote a greener future but can also benefit venues financially.

GreenClub chief executive, Liam Greasley, said: “The list that we have compiled and are asking people to follow shouldn’t be seen as a replacement for engaging in a longer-term strategy to make a difference.



• Morgan slices tee shot into Old Course Hotel

• PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis"

"This is very much the start of the path towards carbon neutrality, and we would urge any venue that is serious about making a long-term commitment to the environment to speak to us.

“This is a very real issue – it’s not a box ticking exercise – and the golf and leisure industry needs to start taking note of these issues.”

GreenClub’s eco-checklist

Switch off the lights and switch your bulbs to LED.

Switch off “standby” appliances. When replacing old appliances, look for more energy efficient ones. Check that the fridge and freezer thermostats are at their most efficient setting and defrost regularly to maintain efficiency. Turn down the heating – even just one degree will make a difference.

Be smart on water usage. Fit regulators on taps, showers and toilets so water can’t be left running.

Check your building insulation and reduce draughts by closing doors and curtains. Use a smart meter to monitor energy usage.

Encourage and incentivise your customers to car share ….. or cycle to your venue. Source the produce you require for your venue locally. Cut down on single-use plastics and use wooden or recycled golf tees.







• Shane Lowry hits out at Patrick Cantlay



• Rory fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance







GreenClub – a principal partner of the PGA – is committed to improving sustainability in the golf industry and beyond and their objective continues to gather pace on several fronts.

As well as their consultation services to assess current and future needs of any business as they seek to reduce their carbon emissions, venues can also become generators of their own green renewable energy by utilising renewable energy options.



In some cases, any surplus energy can then be sold to the local market, rather than back to the grid.

For further information, visit greenclub.energy