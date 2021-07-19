10 things Collin Morikawa gets for winning the Open

It would appear as if Collin Morikawa is on a mission.



A mission to dominate golf. In just 52 professional career starts, Morikawa has claimed two major championships, a WGC title, two regular PGA Tour events and over $13million in prize money.

This kid isn’t hanging around.

The 24-year-old belied his young age as swatted away a Sunday challenge from Jordan Spieth to lift the Claret Jug on his Open Championship debut.

But it won’t just be a trophy that Morikawa receives for his stellar performance on the south coast of England.

Here are the ten things Collin Morikawa can look forward to.

The Claret Jug

Morikawa will get his hands on one of the most iconic trophies in golf. Well, not quite. Up until 1927 Open winners received the original trophy until it was put on display at The R&A clubhouse at St Andrews permanently. The Californian will get a replica trophy, with his name engraved on it, to take home with him for a year. He will return it at the next tournament and, in return, will receive a replica to keep forever.

The Gold Medal

As well as the Claret Jug, a gold medal is also awarded to the winner of the Open. It was first handed out in 1872 when the Claret Jug wasn’t ready and has since been awarded to all champions.

A massive pay day

While the trophies might be what the players play for, you can’t ignore the big bucks. For his efforts, Collin Morikawa will take home a chunky record-breaking sum of $2,070,000. The win takes Morikawa’s career earnings to over $13million. Not bad for a day’s work out on a sunny golf course. For a full breakdown of who won what, click here.

A new title

As winner of the oldest golf tournament in the world, Morikawa will now be known as the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’, a title which has been used since the first Open in 1860 when Willie Park Sr won the event.

Morikawa can also look forward to:

100 world golf ranking points.

A 10-year open championship exemption.

A 5-year exemption into all the majors.

A 5-year exemption status on the PGA Tour.

600 Fedex cup points.

4,140 Ryder Cup points – He now leads the Team US points rankings.

Not bad for some...