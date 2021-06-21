10 things Jon Rahm gets for winning the US Open

From many, Rahm.



Spanish ace Jon is the 2021 US Open champion, the 26-year-old emerging from the pack to claim his maiden major at Torrey Pines.

On a thrilling Sunday in San Diego, Rahm answered every question that was asked of him, closing with back-to-back birdies to hold off former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

As he is about to discover, there are many, many perks that go with being a US Open champion.

Here are ten of the things that Rahm can look forward to...



The US Open Trophy

Probably the most understated piece of silverware in golf – classic cup shape, no fancy name, no eye-catching embellishments – the US Open Trophy has been presented to the champion every year since 1895 and it’s got quite a backstory. Rahm doesn’t get the ‘real’ one. That’s on display at the USGA Golf Museum in New Jersey. Instead, he gets a full-scale replica.

The Jack Nicklaus gold medal

A staple of the US Open since 1985, the championship gold medal shot up in stature in 2012 when the USGA announced that it was being renamed in honour of four-time champion Jack Nicklaus and redesigned to incorporate his image.

A massive cheque

The biggest of his career, in fact. Rahm is now better off to the tune of $2,250,000. That brings his earnings on the PGA Tour to just over $28million and moves him inside the top-50 on the career money list, past the likes of Ian Poulter, Keegan Bradley and Nick Watney. Here's a full breakdown of who won what.



A world rankings bump

Sitting in third on the OWGR at the start of last week, Rahm’s victory has propelled him to No.1 on the standings, leapfrogging Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. It is the third time that the Spaniard has been the top-ranked player on the planet. He got there twice last year, each time for just two weeks. His latest reign could, however, be even shorter. Johnson can reclaim the ranking at this week’s Travelers Championship with a top-40 finish.

Rahm can also look forward to:

• A US Open exemption for the next ten years

• An invitation to the next five Masters Tournaments

• An invitation to the next five Open Championships

• An invitation to the next five US PGA Championships

• An invitation to the next five Players Championships

• Exempt status on the PGA Tour for five years



All in all, not a bad week's work.

