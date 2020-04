Is there a golf fan on the planet whose 'Bucket List' doesn't include a trip to The Masters?

The first men's major of the year is arguably golf's most iconic tournament and one most of us feel as though we know pretty well.

The truth is, there's lots you only discover about the event when you actually go there.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie has been multiple times. Who better, then, to fill you in on some of the lesser-known aspects of Augusta?

Click NEXT to check out his guide.