The PGA Tour regular season is over for another year – which means it’s time for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The top 70 in the season-long standings have qualified for the FedEx St Jude Classic, taking place at TPC Southwind, in Memphis, this week.

It’s the first of three events in the series, narrowing the field down to 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake later this month.

But some big names failed to qualify for the Playoffs and will have to watch the lucrative money spinners from the sidelines.

In order of their finishing position in the FedEx Cup standings, here they are…

72. Gary Woodland

Woodland was on the bubble but a disappointing weekend left him just outside the top 70. He can take plenty of credit from a best FedEx Cup finish since 2020, however.

73. Nicolai Hojgaard

The elder Hojgaard twin will be left ruing a hugely frustrating year which only really got into top gear at the Genesis Scottish Open. He’ll head to Europe to try and qualify for the Ryder Cup.

75. Keith Mitchell

The American needed a T28 effort at the Wyndham Championship to seal his fate, but he four-putted the par-5 15th on Friday to miss the cut. Ouch.

85. Rasmus Hojgaard

Not the debut PGA Tour season Rasmus Hojgaard was after. He finished a respectable T34 at Sedgefield CC last week, albeit needed a T4 result or better to qualify for the Playoffs.

90. Adam Scott

The 45-year-old Masters champ showed glimpses of his best throughout the season, including a near miss at the US Open, but faltered to No.90 on the standings.

92. Matt Wallace

A potential blow for Wallace’s Ryder Cup chances. He is still inside the top ten in Luke Donald’s European standings, but with no more Stateside action, he’ll have to find form on home soil.

93. Joel Dahmen

The fan-favourite almost pulled off a miracle after an opening 61 last week. However, Dahmen – without caddie Geno Bonnalie – could only muster a T15 finish in his last start of the season.

94. Tom Kim

It’s certainly been a transitional season for the young Korean, who withdrew from last week’s Wyndham Championship after a first round 73. Time off needed, perhaps.

111. Max Homa

The six-time PGA Tour winner changed almost everything in 2025, whilst searching for an upturn in form. His tour card is safe but next year looks tough after slipping to No.116 in the OWGR.

135. Nick Dunlap

Dunlap burst onto the PGA Tour scene as an amateur in 2024, however, this year has been a different story. One top ten and 11 missed cuts resulted in a 135th place FedEx Cup finish.

147. Sahith Theegala

Injuries have plagued the 27-year-old’s season, resigning him to plenty of time off and a lot to work on. He closed his season with four straights MC’s, too.

