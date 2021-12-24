search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News11 hilarious pieces of wisdom from Lee Trevino

Golf News

11 hilarious pieces of wisdom from Lee Trevino

By bunkered.co.uk17 December, 2021
Lee Trevino Major Championships Inspirational Quotes Tour News The Open
Lee Trevino Main

In addition to being an exceptional golfer – as evidenced by his six major victories – Lee Trevino is also one of the most quick-witted players ever to pick up a club.

Affectionately known as ‘Supermex’, the Texan earned almost as many fans for his humour and easy charm as he did for his silky-smooth swing.

Here are 11 of the 82-year-old’s most memorable (and funny) pieces of wisdom.

On pressure…

“You don't know what pressure is until you play for five bucks with only two bucks in your pocket.”

• 15 inspirational Seve Ballesteros quotes

On form…

“I'm not saying my golf game went bad, but if I grew tomatoes, they'd come up sliced.”

On equipment…

“In the event of a thunderstorm, stand in the middle of the fairway and hold up a 1-iron. Not even God can hit a 1-iron.”


On bad shots…

“You can talk to a fade but a hook won't listen.”

On putting…

“Putts get real difficult the day they hand out the money.”

• 14 unforgettable Arnold Palmer quotes

On prize money…

“You can make a lot of money in this game. Just ask my ex-wives. Both of them are so rich that neither of their husbands work.”

On the home of golf…

“Golf is a game invented by the same people who think music comes out of a bagpipe.”

On the environment…

“I'm in the woods so much I can tell you which plants are edible.”

On technique…

“My swing is so bad I look like a caveman killing his lunch.”

• 20 things you never knew about Happy Gilmore

On experience…

“The older I get, the better I used to be.”

On The Open…

“The Open is the tournament I would come to if I had to leave a month before and swim over.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Lee Trevino

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Inspirational Quotes

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - The Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD
Fairway Woods
play button
Your new way to chip | 3 simple chipping tips
Chipping
play button
How to play Worst Ball
Worst ball
play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre lands huge new sponsor
COVID-19: Scottish golf clubs to reintroduce measures
New Scottish golf and tennis centre finally APPROVED
Bryson DeChambeau addresses steroid "rumours" in new video
Ian Poulter hits out at BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow