11 hilarious pieces of wisdom from Lee Trevino

In addition to being an exceptional golfer – as evidenced by his six major victories – Lee Trevino is also one of the most quick-witted players ever to pick up a club.

Affectionately known as ‘Supermex’, the Texan earned almost as many fans for his humour and easy charm as he did for his silky-smooth swing.

Here are 11 of the 82-year-old’s most memorable (and funny) pieces of wisdom.

On pressure…

“You don't know what pressure is until you play for five bucks with only two bucks in your pocket.”

• 15 inspirational Seve Ballesteros quotes

On form…

“I'm not saying my golf game went bad, but if I grew tomatoes, they'd come up sliced.”

On equipment…

“In the event of a thunderstorm, stand in the middle of the fairway and hold up a 1-iron. Not even God can hit a 1-iron.”







On bad shots…

“You can talk to a fade but a hook won't listen.”

On putting…

“Putts get real difficult the day they hand out the money.”

• 14 unforgettable Arnold Palmer quotes

On prize money…

“You can make a lot of money in this game. Just ask my ex-wives. Both of them are so rich that neither of their husbands work.”

On the home of golf…

“Golf is a game invented by the same people who think music comes out of a bagpipe.”

On the environment…

“I'm in the woods so much I can tell you which plants are edible.”

On technique…

“My swing is so bad I look like a caveman killing his lunch.”

• 20 things you never knew about Happy Gilmore



On experience…

“The older I get, the better I used to be.”

On The Open…

“The Open is the tournament I would come to if I had to leave a month before and swim over.”