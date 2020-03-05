12 big names who are struggling to make the Ryder Cup

There are only a matter of months to go before the Ryder Cup is upon us once again.

The 43rd edition of the biennial match between the USA and Europe takes place from September 28-30 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, where Steve Stricker's hosts will attempt to wrestle the famous gold trophy from their European visitors skippered by Padraig Harrington.

Players have between now and the end of August to force their way into the automatic spots for their respective teams: eight for the USA and nine for Europe. After that, they'll be relying on a pick from the captains.

As things currently stand, there are some HUGE names who are struggling to qualify. Like, genuinely huge.



We've picked six from each side who might be forced to watch the action unfold from the sofa rather than the fairway.

