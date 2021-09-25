Making a Ryder Cup team is tough.

That’s a point this year’s European captain Padraig Harrington has been keen to emphasise as he gees up his players for the match at Whistling Straits.

Only 164 different golfers have ever represented Europe in the clash, dating all the way back to 1927.

Just 24 spots – 12 for each side – are available once every two years, so it’s no surprise several eligible contenders have missed out.

Over the next few pages, we’ll run you through some of them.

