search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News14 inspirational Arnold Palmer quotes

The Stretch

14 inspirational Arnold Palmer quotes

By bunkered.co.uk02 March, 2021
Arnold Palmer Quotes The Stretch Fun stuff Major Championships Inspirational Quotes PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer

The late, great Arnold Palmer was and is one of the finest players ever to play the game. 

A winner of seven major championships, more than 90 different professional tournaments and was the PGA Tour's leading money winner on four occasions. 

He was also golf's first modern superstar; a transcendent, trailblazing figure who had a profound social impact upon the game.

Together with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, he made up the 'Big Three', who popularised and commercialised the sport on a global scale. 

Who better, then, to look to for inspiration? Here, for your reading pleasure, are 14 of 'The King's' best and most enduring quotes...

"Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated."

"I putt like I did when I was a kid. When you're a kid, you're not scared of anything."

"You must play boldly to win."

"Why hit a conservative shot? When you miss it, you are in just as much trouble as when you miss a bold one."

• Bandon Dunes: A piece of Scotland in America

• The golf shot that echoed around the galaxy

"The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done."

"What other people may find in poetry or art museums, I find in the flight of a good drive."

"What do I mean by concentration? I mean focusing totally on the business at hand and commanding your body to do exactly what you want it to do."

"Feel is the most perplexing part of golf, and probably the most important."

"Going for the green in two was who I was as a boy - and it's who I remain as a man."

"There is no king of golf. Never has been, never will be. Golf is the most democratic game on Earth. It punishes and exalts us all with splendid equal opportunity."

"I've always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn't have a chance to win."

• "I was the first man to win with the Pro V1"

• 20 things you never knew about Happy Gilmore

"Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character."

"Putting is like wisdom: partly a natural gift and partly the accumulation of experience."

"I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone's golf game. It's called an eraser."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer

Related Articles - Quotes

Related Articles - The Stretch

Related Articles - Fun stuff

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow