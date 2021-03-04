14 inspirational Arnold Palmer quotes

The late, great Arnold Palmer was and is one of the finest players ever to play the game.

A winner of seven major championships, more than 90 different professional tournaments and was the PGA Tour's leading money winner on four occasions.

He was also golf's first modern superstar; a transcendent, trailblazing figure who had a profound social impact upon the game.

Together with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, he made up the 'Big Three', who popularised and commercialised the sport on a global scale.

Who better, then, to look to for inspiration? Here, for your reading pleasure, are 14 of 'The King's' best and most enduring quotes...

"Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated."

"I putt like I did when I was a kid. When you're a kid, you're not scared of anything."

"You must play boldly to win."

"Why hit a conservative shot? When you miss it, you are in just as much trouble as when you miss a bold one."

"The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done."

"What other people may find in poetry or art museums, I find in the flight of a good drive."

"What do I mean by concentration? I mean focusing totally on the business at hand and commanding your body to do exactly what you want it to do."

"Feel is the most perplexing part of golf, and probably the most important."

"Going for the green in two was who I was as a boy - and it's who I remain as a man."

"There is no king of golf. Never has been, never will be. Golf is the most democratic game on Earth. It punishes and exalts us all with splendid equal opportunity."

"I've always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn't have a chance to win."

"Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character."

"Putting is like wisdom: partly a natural gift and partly the accumulation of experience."

"I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone's golf game. It's called an eraser."