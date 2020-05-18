search
15 inspirational Seve Ballesteros quotes

Golf News

15 inspirational Seve Ballesteros quotes

18 May, 2020
Seve Week Seve Ballesteros European Tour Inspirational Quotes Quotes
Seve Ballesteros Golf Bag
Seve Cover Photo

It should go without saying that saying that Seve Ballesteros was an immensely inspirational golfer.

His talent immense and oozing charisma encouraged countless people to take up the sport and, though he may sadly no longer be with us - a brain tumour having claimed his life in May 2011 - his spirit endures. 

Below, we've compiled some of the most inspiring quotes the great man ever said. Something to think about the next time golf, or indeed life, is getting you down...

Seve Inspirational Quote 1

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 2

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 3

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 4

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 5

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 6

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 7

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 8

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 9

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 10

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 11

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 12

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 13

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 14

--

Seve Inspirational Quote 15

