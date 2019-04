This year marks the 83rd edition of The Masters, the first men’s major of the season and a tournament rich in history.

As anticipation builds to see who will become the latest golfer to slip their arms into the coveted Green Jacket, indulge us as we look back on the earliest beginning of both Augusta National Golf Club and this iconic tournament.

Hit the Next button below to see some rare and never-see-before pictures from the vaults of the Augusta National archive.