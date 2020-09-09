$15m man Dustin Johnson wins Tour Championship

FINAL STANDINGS-21 Dustin Johnson; -18 Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele; -17 Jon Rahm; -14 Scottie Scheffler; -13 Collin Morikawa; -12 Tyrrell Hatton; -11 Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson is $15m richer after winning the PGA Tour season finale, the Tour Championship, at East Lake.

The American held off Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm to win the richest prize in golf by three shots, finishing this truncated season as the FedEx Cup champion and consolidating his position as the world No.1.

The victory is the 23rd of Johnson's PGA Tour career and his third since the sport returned from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus in June.

His winner's cheque, meantime, sees him leapfrog Vijay Singh and Jim Furyk on the PGA Tour career money list. Only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have now earned more than Johnson.

Afterwards, the 36-year-old outlined his delight at having won the season-long race for the first time in his career.

"It means a lot," said Johnson. "Obviously it's a very tough trophy to win. I've been close several times. This time I did control my own destiny, which I knew what I had to do. I had the lead to start, but I still had to go out and play well today.



"I had a lot of great players right behind me and they played some good golf today. It got pretty close there at the end, which is what I thought it would be. I knew I was going to have to come down the stretch and hit some golf shots. But I'm very proud of winning the FedEx Cup trophy."

The win continues the American's rich-vein of form. His last three starts have yielded two wins either side of a runner-up finish - a far cry from the lost-looking player who carded consecutive 80s to miss the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

"I'm definitely playing probably the best I've ever played," he added. "I really feel like everything is dialled in pretty well. I've just got a lot of confidence in every part of my game right now."

Next up for DJ? The US Open at Winged Foot in just two week's time and an opportunity to add to his solitary major title to date.