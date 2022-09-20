search
16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Golf News

16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

By Jamie Hall16 September, 2022
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship DP World Tour LIV Golf European Tour
Dunhill Liv Golf Players

Rival factions are set to meet once more on the DP World Tour, with a host of LIV Golf players included in the field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Tensions were high at the BMW PGA Championship after some high-profile stars took issue with the rebels’ presence in the field.

However, they are set to meet again in two weeks’ time. A total of 16 players who have played at least one LIV event will tee it up.

According to the entry list on the DP World Tour’s website, the likes of Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter – who have regularly featured even after joining LIV – are in the field. So too is Pablo Larrazabal, who played in one tournament before pledging his future to the DP World Tour.

• Scotland make history at Home Internationals

• Phil Mickelson reconsidering lawsuit

However, they are joined by others including Talor Gooch and Abraham Ancer who have seldom played on the European circuit.

Gooch and Ancer attracted particular criticism from Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel at Wentworth last week amid claims they were only playing to gain world ranking points, which LIV Golf cannot currently offer.

The pair are eligible to play thanks to their world ranking, with both still in the top 50.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the European circuit has not suspended members for taking part in the breakaway league.

However, they were handed £100,000 fines and initially barred from competing in the three events it co-sanctions with the PGA Tour.

But ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open in July, four players – including Otaegui – won a temporary reprieve in court allowing them to play.

• Fox Sports plotting LIV Golf deal

• Bryson claims Tiger "created" LIV Golf

LIV golfers in the field for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Abraham Ancer
Talor Gooch
Jediah Morgan
Louis Oosthuizen
Blake Windred
JC Ritchie
Hennie Du Plessis
Oliver Bekker
Shaun Norris
Richard Bland
Branden Grace
Peter Uihlein
Laurie Canter
Adrian Otaegui
Charl Schwartzel
Pablo Larrazabal

