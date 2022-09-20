16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Rival factions are set to meet once more on the DP World Tour, with a host of LIV Golf players included in the field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Tensions were high at the BMW PGA Championship after some high-profile stars took issue with the rebels’ presence in the field.

However, they are set to meet again in two weeks’ time. A total of 16 players who have played at least one LIV event will tee it up.

According to the entry list on the DP World Tour’s website, the likes of Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter – who have regularly featured even after joining LIV – are in the field. So too is Pablo Larrazabal, who played in one tournament before pledging his future to the DP World Tour.

However, they are joined by others including Talor Gooch and Abraham Ancer who have seldom played on the European circuit.

Gooch and Ancer attracted particular criticism from Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel at Wentworth last week amid claims they were only playing to gain world ranking points, which LIV Golf cannot currently offer.

The pair are eligible to play thanks to their world ranking, with both still in the top 50.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the European circuit has not suspended members for taking part in the breakaway league.

However, they were handed £100,000 fines and initially barred from competing in the three events it co-sanctions with the PGA Tour.

But ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open in July, four players – including Otaegui – won a temporary reprieve in court allowing them to play.

LIV golfers in the field for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Abraham Ancer

Talor Gooch

Jediah Morgan

Louis Oosthuizen

Blake Windred

JC Ritchie

Hennie Du Plessis

Oliver Bekker

Shaun Norris

Richard Bland

Branden Grace

Peter Uihlein

Laurie Canter

Adrian Otaegui

Charl Schwartzel

Pablo Larrazabal