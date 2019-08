Jack Nicklaus has been there, done that, and with his 18 major titles, is the greatest golfer to have ever played the game.



And if you're in need of some inspiration, whether for your golf club's medal this weekend or life in general, why not have a read of these 18 quotes from the man himself:

1) Believe in yourself



2) Never, ever give up

3) Talent only gets you so far

4) Always think of the positives

5) There's always room for improvement

6) Life lessons are learned playing golf

7) We all go through tough times

8) It's all about trust

9) Be true to yourself

10) Golf in a nutshell

11) Don't shy away from pressure - embrace it

12) Always keep your head

13) Do something you enjoy

14) Managing yourself is just as important as managing the course

15) Don't pay attention to what others are doing

16) Hard work > Talent

17) Even the best aren't perfect