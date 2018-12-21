search
$20 bonus for bunkered readers with new Fantasy Sports partner

20 December, 2018
Christmas is coming early for bunkered readers as our new Fantasy Sports partner DraftKings is offering a FREE $20 BONUS for all.

To take up this exclusive offer, all you need to do is open a new account with DraftKings before December 31 and deposit $5.

From there, you will be given a FREE $20 BONUS to play*, where you can take your shot at huge cash prizes in more than ten daily fantasy sports.

CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE $20 BONUS

Founded in Boston in 2012, Draft Kings allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests and win real money based on individual player and team performances across a range of sports.

It currently has ten million users, making it the biggest such platform in the world.

Draft Kings1

As a result of the link up, DraftKings will become an associate partner of bunkered Fantasy Golf from 2019 and, ahead of some of golf’s biggest tournaments next year, there will be some more exclusive offers waiting to be snapped up.

More details about those offers will be revealed nearer the time.

So, what are you waiting for? CLICK HERE to claim your FREE $20 BONUS by opening an account with DraftKings now.

*Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for full terms and conditions. You must be 18 to play. Please gamble responsible. begambleaware.org

