20 things you never knew about The Masters

The countdown is well and truly on for the 2020 edition of The Masters.

The first men's major of the season is one of the most anticipated golf events of the year, and with good reason.



First staged in 1934, it has taken its place in golf folklore and established itself as one of the game's premier tournaments, building a fascinating history along the way.



Over the next few pages, we'll run you through some fascinating, little-known facts about the event which demonstrate just how unique it is.



