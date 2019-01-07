2019 Equipment Moves & Rumours

Keep up-to-date with all of the major equipment moves in 2019.

---



January 3

• After posting a picture of herself practicing with a P760 iron yesterday, two-time Ladies European Tour winner Carly Booth has confirmed in a message to bunkered.co.uk that she is now a TaylorMade player. She had most recently been on the books of Cobra-Puma Golf.





• Francesco Molinari has been spotted using Callaway irons and a Toulon putter in Hawaii ahead of this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, fuelling rumours that a deal with Callaway could be in the offing.





• Gary Woodland has signed a deal with Wilson according to reports on social media. STORY



January 2

• Paul Casey has been spotted using Honma irons in Hawaii this week. STORY







January 1

• Justin Rose has agreed a new multi-year deal with Honma Golf. STORY

• Kevin Na has confirmed via Instagram that he is now a Callaway player. STORY