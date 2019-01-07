search
HomeGolf News2019 Equipment Moves & Rumours

Golf News

2019 Equipment Moves & Rumours

By bunkered.co.uk01 January, 2019
Golf Equipment Gear Callaway Honma Golf Justin Rose Kevin Na
Gear Moves

Keep up-to-date with all of the major equipment moves in 2019.

---

January 3

• After posting a picture of herself practicing with a P760 iron yesterday, two-time Ladies European Tour winner Carly Booth has confirmed in a message to bunkered.co.uk that she is now a TaylorMade player. She had most recently been on the books of Cobra-Puma Golf.

Carly-Booth-TM.jpg#asset:782600

Francesco Molinari has been spotted using Callaway irons and a Toulon putter in Hawaii ahead of this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, fuelling rumours that a deal with Callaway could be in the offing.

Francesco-Molinari-Apex.jpg#asset:782597

Francesco-Molinari-Toulon.jpg#asset:782598

Gary Woodland has signed a deal with Wilson according to reports on social media. STORY

January 2

Paul Casey has been spotted using Honma irons in Hawaii this week. STORY

Casey.jpg#asset:782580

January 1

Justin Rose has agreed a new multi-year deal with Honma Golf. STORY

Kevin Na has confirmed via Instagram that he is now a Callaway player. STORY

