2019 Presidents Cup: Where and when to watch it on TV

The 13th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place in Australia this week - but you don't have to be 'Down Under' to take in the action.



Sky Sports will be broadcasting all four days of the biennial contest between Tiger Woods' US team and an International side captained by Ernie Els exclusively live in the UK.



The US has won ten stagings of the event since its inception in 1994 and is looking to make it eight wins in a row this week.



• Rory rules out playing in Saudi Arabia

• "I'm no cheat" says former Masters champ

Can Ernie's men stop them? We'll soon find out. Here's when and where to tune in...

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES



Full Sky Sports Presidents Cup schedule

Wednesday, December 11

9.30pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf

10pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Main Event

• "Very stupid" - Oosthuizen takes aim at Reed



Friday, December 13

Midnight - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf

7pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf

11pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Main Event

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!



Saturday, December 14

10pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf

11pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Main Event

