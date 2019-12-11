search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News2019 Presidents Cup: Where and when to watch it on TV

Golf News

2019 Presidents Cup: Where and when to watch it on TV

By bunkered.co.uk11 December, 2019
Presidents Cup Royal Melbourne Team USA Team International Tiger Woods Ernie Els golf on TV Sky Sports Sky Sports Golf
Presidents Cup

The 13th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place in Australia this week - but you don't have to be 'Down Under' to take in the action.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting all four days of the biennial contest between Tiger Woods' US team and an International side captained by Ernie Els exclusively live in the UK.

The US has won ten stagings of the event since its inception in 1994 and is looking to make it eight wins in a row this week.

• Rory rules out playing in Saudi Arabia

• "I'm no cheat" says former Masters champ

Can Ernie's men stop them? We'll soon find out. Here's when and where to tune in...

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Full Sky Sports Presidents Cup schedule

Wednesday, December 11

9.30pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf
10pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Main Event

• "Very stupid" - Oosthuizen takes aim at Reed

Friday, December 13

Midnight - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf
7pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf
11pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Main Event

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

Saturday, December 14

10pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Golf
11pm - The Presidents Cup Live, Sky Sports Main Event

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Related Articles - Royal Melbourne

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scottish golf's problem? Every day is Black Friday"
EXCLUSIVE Clubs object to Scottish Golf systems "monopoly"
Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case
Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest
Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow