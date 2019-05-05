2019 Solheim Cup to be shown on the BBC

The BBC has struck a deal with the Ladies European Tour to cover the 2019 Solheim Cup.



A one-hour highlights programme will be shown on either BBC Two or BBC Four at the conclusion of each day of play during this year’s match at Gleneagles.

The programme will also be broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

The news means that all UK viewers will now get to see dedicated coverage, as Team Europe, led by Scotland’s Catriona Matthew, attempt to regain the trophy from Team USA, captained by Juli Inkster.



• PGA feels 'Tiger Effect' after Woods' Masters win

• "I got Masters prep wrong" admits Justin Rose

• WATCH - Kid Rock spills spectator's drink with shank

“We’re delighted that the BBC will bring Europe’s team game to the whole of the UK for the first time,” said Ladies European Tour CEO, Mark Lichtenhein. “Team golf is always an exciting way to engage fans and this year’s Solheim Cup promises to be another fantastic showcase for our sport and players.

“We are confident that this highlights arrangement will introduce this excitement to a new audience which has yet to experience how unique the Solheim Cup is, not just in golf, but in women’s sport altogether.”



• Night vision for ladies' golf in Dubai this week



The 2019 Solheim Cup takes place over the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles from September 13-15.

Today’s announcement follows a marked increase in the BBC’s women’s sports coverage, with the Solheim Cup joining the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Netball World Cup and Wimbledon amongst the highlights this summer.



• Irish punter returns HUGE profits on golf bet



Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, commented: “We are thrilled to add the Solheim Cup to an already stellar summer of women’s sport. We’ll be there to bring all of the key moments to the widest possible audience as the tournament unfolds.”



• "Get the f*** out of here" - Horschel snaps at fan



Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, added: “It is terrific news that The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles has been added to the exciting line up of women’s sport being screened on BBC channels this summer. Not only will this enhance the exposure of world-class women’s golf to a greater audience, it will further showcase Scotland’s outstanding assets when it comes to hosting the biggest events in world golf.”

Tickets for the match are available from just £10 per person, with children being admitted free of charge. To find out more, log-on towww.solheimcup2019.com