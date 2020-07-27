2020 Alfred Dunhill Links cancelled due to COVID concerns

The 2020 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been CANCELLED.

The event, which was due to be staged from October 1-4 over the Old Course at St Andrews, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, would have been celebrating its 20th year.

Instead, the 20th 'Anniversary Championship' will now take place from September 30 – October 3, 2021.

In announcing the decision a spokesperson for the Championship Committee said: “This is a real disappointment for ourselves and for all golf lovers, especially those that appreciate links golf.

"Alfred Dunhill has been supporting golf at the Home of Golf and in Scotland for 35 years, initially with the Alfred Dunhill Cup and for the past 19 years with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship."

“We commend the Scottish Government in their resolute response to the pandemic. We do not wish to undermine their efforts or cause any undue risk to the communities that normally host us. Given the international nature of the event and in particular our large amateur field we felt that this was the prudent decision to take.

“The size and complexity of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, played over three courses with 168 professionals and 168 amateurs, makes it very difficult to stage safely within the current guidelines given the uncertainties we are all facing.

“Regrettably, therefore, we have decided to postpone the 20th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to 2021, but very much look forward to returning next year.

“We have been working closely with the Scottish authorities and the European Tour to continue the event while mitigating against the pandemic, and we are very grateful for all their support. We would especially like to thank the staff of the three magnificent golf courses on which we normally stage the event and the surrounding communities who always make us so welcome.



“We applaud the efforts of the European Tour in getting normal professional tournament golf up and running again.”

The championship incorporates two separate competitions - an individual professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the team championship, in which the pros are paired with amateur players, creating a unique atmosphere.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has taken place annually since 2001 and was won most recently by Frenchman Victor Perez.