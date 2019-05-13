search
2020 British Masters host venue announced

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2019
After fears for its future following the conclusion of the 2018 edition of the tournament, the British Masters’ place on the 2020 European Tour schedule has been confirmed – as has its venue.

Close House, near Newcastle, will stage the event for the second time, with former world No.1 Lee Westwood returning to play host, just as he did in 2017.

“I’m delighted to announce that the Betfred British Masters is once again going to be at Close House,” said Westwood, the 24-time European Tour winner and ten-time Ryder Cup player.

“Hopefully we will get another great field and I am sure it will be a great spectacle like it was a couple of years ago. The crowds in the north-east love their sport and their big events, and Close House will be at its best again.

“I’m really looking forward to taking on the hosting role again too. Last time we did some interesting things - on the pitch at St James Park and hitting balls by the Tyne Bridge – so it will be fun to do it a second time.”

Marcus Kinhult

The event will take place from July 30 to August 2, with Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult, above, set to defend the title he won at Hillside yesterday.

The 22-year-old held off defending champion Eddie Pepperell, four-time winner Matt Wallace and Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre to win his first European Tour title.

Another Scot, Richie Ramsay, finished fifth with tournament host Tommy Fleetwood in a tie for eighth with five others, including former world No.1 Martin Kaymer.

