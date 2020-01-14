2020 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands

The 84th edition of the Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2020 - and what an event it's shaping up to be.
With Tiger Woods set to defend the Green Jacket, following his extraordinary victory in the opening men's major of the season, as well as Rory McIlroy taking aim at completing the career grand slam and much more, it promises to be as captivating as ever.
Here's a look at the players who have already secured their invitations...
1. Past Masters champions
Ángel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio García, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, José María Olazábal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods
Past champions not expected to play: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke, Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.
2. Last five US PGA champions
Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker
3. Last five US Open champions
Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland
4. Last five Open champions
Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson
5. Winners of The Players Championship in the last three years
Kim Si-woo, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, TBA March 15
6. Top two finishers in the 2019 US Amateur
John Augenstein (a), Andy Ogletree (a)
7. Winner of the 2019 Amateur Championship
James Sugrue (a)
8. Winner of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Lin Yuxin (a)
9. Winner of the 2019 US Mid-Amateur
Lukas Michel (a)
10. Winner of the 2020 Latin America Amateur Championship
TBA January 19
11. The top 12 finishers and ties in the 2019 Masters Tournament
Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Harding, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
12. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2019 US PGA Championship
Matt Wallace
13. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2019 US Open
Chez Reavie, Justin Rose
14. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2019 Open Championship
Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood
15. Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, between the 2019 Masters Tournament and the 2020 Masters Tournament
Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, Max
Homa, Kang Sung-hoon, Nate Lashley, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na (17),
Joaquín Niemann, Pan Cheng-tsung, J. T. Poston, Cameron Smith, Brendon
Todd, Matthew Wolff (through the Sony Open in Hawaii)
16. All players qualifying for the 2019 edition of The Tour Championship
Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Sung-jae Im, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker
17. Top 50 on the final 2019 Official World Golf Ranking
An Byeong-hun, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Bernd Wiesberger
18. Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking list on March 30, 2020
TBA March 30
19. International invitees
TBA