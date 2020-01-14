2020 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands

The 84th edition of the Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2020 - and what an event it's shaping up to be.



With Tiger Woods set to defend the Green Jacket, following his extraordinary victory in the opening men's major of the season, as well as Rory McIlroy taking aim at completing the career grand slam and much more, it promises to be as captivating as ever.



Here's a look at the players who have already secured their invitations...



1. Past Masters champions

Ángel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio García, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, José María Olazábal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods

Past champions not expected to play: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke, Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.

2. Last five US PGA champions

Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker

3. Last five US Open champions

Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland

4. Last five Open champions

Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson



• QUIZ - Name every player to win a major between Tiger's 14th and 15th titles

5. Winners of The Players Championship in the last three years

Kim Si-woo, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, TBA March 15

6. Top two finishers in the 2019 US Amateur

John Augenstein (a), Andy Ogletree (a)

7. Winner of the 2019 Amateur Championship

James Sugrue (a)

8. Winner of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Lin Yuxin (a)

9. Winner of the 2019 US Mid-Amateur

Lukas Michel (a)

10. Winner of the 2020 Latin America Amateur Championship

TBA January 19

11. The top 12 finishers and ties in the 2019 Masters Tournament

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Harding, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

• Where will the men's major be played in 2020?

12. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2019 US PGA Championship

Matt Wallace

13. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2019 US Open

Chez Reavie, Justin Rose

14. Top 4 finishers and ties in the 2019 Open Championship

Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood

15. Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, between the 2019 Masters Tournament and the 2020 Masters Tournament

Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Kang Sung-hoon, Nate Lashley, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na (17), Joaquín Niemann, Pan Cheng-tsung, J. T. Poston, Cameron Smith, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff (through the Sony Open in Hawaii)



• BBC loses remaining live TV rights for Masters



16. All players qualifying for the 2019 edition of The Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Sung-jae Im, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker

17. Top 50 on the final 2019 Official World Golf Ranking

An Byeong-hun, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Bernd Wiesberger

18. Top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking list on March 30, 2020

TBA March 30

19. International invitees

TBA