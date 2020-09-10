2020 US Open - The field as it stands

The second men's major of this reshuffled 2020 season is right around the corner - and it's shaping up to be a cracker!

Bumped from its traditional June slot by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 120th US Open Championship will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York from September 17-20, where Gary Woodland will look to defend the title he won at Pebble Beach in June 2019.

Like the US PGA before it, the event will be played behind closed doors. However, with an all-star cast of the world's best golfers set to assemble at the Mamaroneck course, it promises to be another thrilling edition of the so-called 'Toughest Test In Golf'.

Here's a guide to all of the players who have so far qualified for the contest.

Note: In normal circumstances, around half the field would qualify via local and sectional qualifying. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire field will consist of players who are exempt from qualifying, as outlined on June 25.

--

1. Winners of the US Open during the last ten years

Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland.

2. The top 10 and ties at the 2019 US Open

Chesson Hadley, Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

3. Winner of the 2019 US Senior Open

Steve Stricker

4. Winner of the 2019 US Amateur

Andy Ogletree (a)

• Dustin Johnson is golf's latest $15m man

• Is this the worst shot Rory has ever hit?

5. Winners of the 2019 US Junior Amateur and 2019 US Mid-Amateur; and runner-up at the 2019 US Amateur

John Augenstein (a), Lukas Michel (a), Preston Summerhays (a)

6. Winners of the Masters Tournament from 2016 to 2020

Sergio García, Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods

7. Winners of the PGA Championship from 2015 to 2020

Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker

8. Winners of The Open Championship from 2015 to 2019

Zach Johnson, Shane Lowry

Francesco Molinari will not play

9. Winners of The Players Championship from 2018 to 2020

10. Winner of the 2019 BMW PGA Championship

11. Players who qualified for the season-ending 2019 Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Sung-jae Im, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker (15)

12. Winners of multiple PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, between the 2019 US Open and the 2020 US Open

September 13

13. Winner of the 2019 Amateur Championship

James Sugrue (a)

14. Winner of the 2019 Mark H. McCormack Medal (men's World Amateur Golf Ranking

Cole Hammer (a)

• Player recommends 2020 Masters honorary starter



• European Tour launches all-new senior tour

15. The top 70 points leaders and ties as of March 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking

An Byeong-hun, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Joel Dahmen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Kang Sung-hoon, Chan Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Lewis, Robert MacIntyre, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Shaun Norris, Eddie Pepperell, Victor Perez, Ian Poulter, Andrew Putnam, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Brendon Todd, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace, Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger

16a. The top two players, not otherwise exempt in the top 10 and ties of the 2020 Memorial Tournament

Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Palmer

16b. The top two players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties of the 2020 3M Open

Adam Long, Michael Thompson

16c. The top two players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties of the 2020 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Daniel Berger

16d. The top two players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties of the 2020 Barracuda Championship

Troy Merritt, Richy Werenski

16e. The top three players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties of the 2020 PGA Championship

Cameron Champ, Matthew Wolff

16f. The top two players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties of the 2020 Wyndham Championship

Jim Herman, Kim Si-woo

• End of an era looms for European Tour duo



17. The top five players, not otherwise exempt, from the final 2019–20 FedEx Cup standings

Tyler Duncan, Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard, Danny Lee, Sebastián Muñoz

18. The top ten aggregate point earners, not otherwise exempt, in the five European Tour events from the Betfred British Masters through the Wales Open

Thomas Detry, Justin Harding, Rasmus Højgaard, Sam Horsfield, Romain Langasque, Adrián Otaegui, Renato Paratore, Andy Sullivan, Connor Syme, Sami Välimäki

19. The top five players, not otherwise exempt, from the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List through the WinCo Foods Portland Open

Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

20. The top five aggregate point earners, not otherwise exempt, from the three Korn Ferry Tour events beginning with the Albertsons Boise Open through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Stephan Jäger, Curtis Luck, Dan McCarthy, Greyson Sigg, Brandon Wu

21. The top two players, not otherwise exempt as of July 15, from the 2019 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit

Ryo Ishikawa

Hwang Jung-gon will not play due to mandatory military service in South Korea.

22. The top player, not otherwise exempt as of July 15, from the 2019–20 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit

J. C. Ritchie

23. The top player, not otherwise exempt as of July 15, from the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit

Scott Hend

24. The top player, not otherwise exempt as of July 15, from the 2019 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit

Ryan Fox

25. The top three players from the 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year Standings

Danny Balin, Marty Jertson, Ryan Vermeer

26. The top seven players, not otherwise exempt, from the August 19 World Amateur Golf Ranking

Ricky Castillo (a), Takumi Kanaya (a), John Pak (a), Eduard Rousaud (a), Sandy Scott (a), Davis Thompson (a), Yu Chun-an (a)

27. Special exemptions given by the USGA

Remaining places in the field, as well as alternate positions, will be allocated based on the August 23 Official World Golf Ranking. Eleven players were added to the field on August 31.

Kevin Streelman

Harris English

J. T. Poston

Joaquín Niemann

Thomas Pieters

Max Homa

Lanto Griffin

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Matthias Schwab

Alex Norén

Matt Jones

