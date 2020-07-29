2020 US PGA - The field in full

The first major of the reshuffled 2019/20 major season is almost upon us.

The 102nd edition of the US PGA Championship - which had originally been scheduled for May 14-17 - will take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from August 6-9.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no fans allowed on site as Brooks Koepka attempts to become the first player in the strokeplay era of the event to win the Wanamaker trophy three years on the bounce. Indeed, not since Walter Hagen in the 1920s has a player managed that feat.

Out to stop Koepka will be one of the strongest fields in the game, including 15 other players whose names are on the iconic piece of silverware.

Take a look at the field in full...

1. All former winners of the PGA Championship

Rich Beem, Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Pádraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Davis Love III, Rory McIlroy, Shaun Micheel, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Tiger Woods

The following former champions did not enter: Paul Azinger, Mark Brooks, Jack Burke Jr., Steve Elkington, Dow Finsterwald, Raymond Floyd, Al Geiberger, Wayne Grady, David Graham, Don January, John Mahaffey, Larry Nelson, Bobby Nichols, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Nick Price, Jeff Sluman, Dave Stockton, Hal Sutton, David Toms, Lee Trevino, Bob Tway, Lanny Wadkins, Y.E. Yang

2. Winners of the last five Masters Tournaments

Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Danny Willett

3. Winners of the last five US Open Championships

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland

4. Winners of the last five Open Championships



Zach Johnson, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

5. Winners of the last three Players Championships

Kim Si-woo, Webb Simpson

6. Winner of the 2019 Senior PGA Championship

Ken Tanigawa

7. Top 15 and ties in the 2019 PGA Championship

Patrick Cantlay, Jazz Janewattananond, Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Chez Reavie, Adam Scott, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

8. Top 20 in the 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year Standings

Michael Auterson, Danny Balin, Alex Beach, Rich Berberian Jr., Justin Bertsch, Jason Caron, Ben Cook, Judd Gibb, Jeff Hart, Marty Jertson, Zach J. Johnson, Alex Knoll, Rob Labritz, David Muttitt, John O'Leary, Rod Perry, Jeff Roth, Bob Sowards, Ryan Vermeer, Shawn Warren

9. Top 70 in the PGA Championship Points standings

Byeong-hun An, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyler Duncan, Harris English, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Charles Howell III, Mackenzie Hughes, Sung-jae Im, Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Adam Long, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Joaquín Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy, JT Poston, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

10. Playing members of the United States and European 2018 Ryder Cup teams ranked within the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of July 27, 2020

Paul Casey, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson

Alex Norén (115) and Thorbjørn Olesen (207) were ranked outside the top 100.

11. Winners of tournaments co-sponsored or approved by the PGA Tour since the 2019 PGA Championship

Jim Herman (through the 3M Open); Another to be added August 2

12. PGA of America invitees not included in the categories above

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Jorge Campillo, Jim Furyk, Lucas Glover, Branden Grace, Benjamin Hébert, Lucas Herbert, JB Holmes, Max Homa, Ryo Ishikawa, Matt Jones, Chan Kim, Kim Joo-hyung, Marcus Kinhult, Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak, Tom Lewis, Haotong Li, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joost Luiten, Robert MacIntyre, Graeme McDowell, Keith Mitchell, Shaun Norris, CT Pan, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Andrew Putnam, Matthias Schwab, Charl Schwartzel, Steve Stricker, Paul Waring, Bernd Wiesberger

Eddie Pepperell and Lee Westwood appeared on a list of players expected to compete, released by the PGA of America on July 21, but announced that they would not play

13. Players outside the top 70 in PGA Championship Points (per category 9) to complete the field

Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Cameron Tringale