search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News2020 US PGA - Where and when to watch it on TV

Golf News

2020 US PGA - Where and when to watch it on TV

By bunkered.co.uk29 July, 2020
US PGA Championship Major Championships TPC Harding Park golf on TV Sky Sports Sky Sports Golf
Pga Wanamaker Trophy

The rescheduled 2020 US PGA Championship is set to take place behind closed doors at TPC Harding Park from August 6-9 - but where can golf fans in the UK watch the action?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to live coverage of the major in the UK.

This is the second year of a five-year agreement between the broadcaster and the championship organisers, the PGA of America. 

• US PGA 2020 - Field in full

• Can you name every non-US winner of the PGA?

That deal was struck following the debacle of the 2018 US PGA, which resulted in the championship being shown on little-known streaming service Eleven Sports in an experiment that was widely derided. 

Happily, for those who like 'proper' telly, the fight for the Wanamaker trophy is back in the tried and tested hands of Sky.

This is where and when you can catch all of the action from San Francisco.

Full Sky Sports US PGA schedule

Thursday, August 6

6pm: Sky Sports Golf
7pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Friday, August 7

6pm: Sky Sports Golf
11pm: Sky Sports Main Event

• IN FULL - The revised 2020 major schedule

Saturday, August 8

6pm: Sky Sports Golf
7pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday, August 9

6pm: Sky Sports Golf
7pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Please note: all listings correct at the time of publishing and may be subject to change.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - TPC Harding Park

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau
English town can build 1,000 new homes - if it hosts Ryder Cup!
Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend
Major champions withdraw from US PGA

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow