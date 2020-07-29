2020 US PGA - Where and when to watch it on TV

The rescheduled 2020 US PGA Championship is set to take place behind closed doors at TPC Harding Park from August 6-9 - but where can golf fans in the UK watch the action?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to live coverage of the major in the UK.

This is the second year of a five-year agreement between the broadcaster and the championship organisers, the PGA of America.

That deal was struck following the debacle of the 2018 US PGA, which resulted in the championship being shown on little-known streaming service Eleven Sports in an experiment that was widely derided.

Happily, for those who like 'proper' telly, the fight for the Wanamaker trophy is back in the tried and tested hands of Sky.

This is where and when you can catch all of the action from San Francisco.

Full Sky Sports US PGA schedule

Thursday, August 6

6pm: Sky Sports Golf

7pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Friday, August 7

6pm: Sky Sports Golf

11pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday, August 8

6pm: Sky Sports Golf

7pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday, August 9

6pm: Sky Sports Golf

7pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Please note: all listings correct at the time of publishing and may be subject to change.