search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News2021 Curtis Cup to be broadcast live on TV

Golf News

2021 Curtis Cup to be broadcast live on TV

By Ryan Crombie25 August, 2021
Curtis Cup Amateur Golf Womens Golf conwy golf club Dougie Donnelly
Curtiscup Live On Tv

The 41st Curtis Cup will be available to watch live on Sky Sports, NBC as well as The R&A’s digital platforms. 

The three days of the 41st Curtis Cup, an international match between the leading women amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland and the United States, will be broadcast live in the UK and US thanks to Sky Sports and NBC respectively.

It will also be live streamed through The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org.

• Matthew picks three rookies for Solheim team

• European Tour trio secure PGA Tour cards

Fans will be able to watch all the action along with the commentary team led by Dougie Donnelly, Richard Kauffman, Beth Allen.

This continues The R&A’s summer of live golf coverage after the finals of The 118th Women’s Amateur Championship and The 126th Amateur Championship were digitally broadcast for the first time on The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org. 

“Some of the world’s best women amateur golfers will go head to head at Conwy this week in pursuit of the Curtis Cup,” said Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A.  

“We are delighted to open up this prestigious international match to the world through the live TV broadcast. 

• Report: 'Woods hasn't played golf at all'

• Patrick Reed hospitalised with pneumonia

“TV broadcasts provide the perfect platform to inspire future generations of golfers who will hope to follow in the footsteps of the young elite amateurs competing this week as they progress to the professional ranks, just as players like Major Champions Georgia Hall, Stacy Lewis and Catriona Matthew have done before them.”

The Curtis Cup will be played at Conwy Golf Club from August 26-28.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Curtis Cup

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Womens Golf

Related Articles - Dougie Donnelly

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
play button
PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"It's fine" - Brooks Koepka weighs in on fan behaviour
New Netflix show to go behind the scenes of the PGA Tour
"I was battling for my life" - Patrick Reed opens up on recent hospitalisation
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on Koepka, hecklers and the Ryder Cup
Paige Spiranac unveils her own Ryder Cup-inspired towels

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow