2021 Curtis Cup to be broadcast live on TV

The 41st Curtis Cup will be available to watch live on Sky Sports, NBC as well as The R&A’s digital platforms.



The three days of the 41st Curtis Cup, an international match between the leading women amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland and the United States, will be broadcast live in the UK and US thanks to Sky Sports and NBC respectively.

It will also be live streamed through The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org.

Fans will be able to watch all the action along with the commentary team led by Dougie Donnelly, Richard Kauffman, Beth Allen.

This continues The R&A’s summer of live golf coverage after the finals of The 118th Women’s Amateur Championship and The 126th Amateur Championship were digitally broadcast for the first time on The R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels as well as RandA.org.

“Some of the world’s best women amateur golfers will go head to head at Conwy this week in pursuit of the Curtis Cup,” said Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A.

“We are delighted to open up this prestigious international match to the world through the live TV broadcast.

“TV broadcasts provide the perfect platform to inspire future generations of golfers who will hope to follow in the footsteps of the young elite amateurs competing this week as they progress to the professional ranks, just as players like Major Champions Georgia Hall, Stacy Lewis and Catriona Matthew have done before them.”

The Curtis Cup will be played at Conwy Golf Club from August 26-28.