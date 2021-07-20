search
2021 Junior Ryder Cup CANCELLED

Golf News

2021 Junior Ryder Cup CANCELLED

By Ryan Crombie20 July, 2021
Following weeks of discussions, the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe has announced the cancellation of this year’s Junior Ryder Cup.

In what will be a devastating blow to the young golfers set to take part, the decision to cancel the biennial event has been taken due to ongoing travel issues for the European Junior Ryder Cup party.

The match, set to be the first since 2018 which Team USA won, was scheduled to take place at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, from September 20-21.

• The Open: Full prize money payout

• Where will future Opens be played?

“We are deeply disappointed for the talented young athletes on both sides of the Atlantic who were working hard to earn a place in this wonderful match,” said a PGA of America spokesperson. 

First played in 1997, the contest between six boys and six girls from the United States and Europe, all aged 18 years and under, will return in Italy in 2023. 

The PGA of America will welcome US Junior Ryder Cup team members to Whistling Straits for an exhibition match on September 22. The team will also be introduced at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony and invited to watch Friday’s Ryder Cup competition.

• The secret to Morikawa's Open win

• 10 things Morikawa gets for winning the Open

The 43rd Ryder Cup will take place from September 21-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Plans remain on course to hold the contest with full spectator attendance and under the guidance of public health authorities.

Golf News

Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
How much is an Olympic gold medal worth to golfers? It's complicated...
bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open
