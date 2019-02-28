2022 Open Championship host venue announced

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has been announced as the host venue for the 2022 Open.

The occasion will mark the 13th time that golf’s oldest major has been played over the famous links where many of the greatest names in the sport have lifted the iconic Claret Jug.

It also puts an end to speculation that Trump Turnberry might be in the frame to stage the event for the first time since 2009.



The Open was last played at Hoylake in 2014 when Rory McIlroy famously completed a wire-to-wire victory by two strokes over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia to become the third golfer from Northern Ireland, after Fred Daly (Hoylake, 1947) and Darren Clarke (Royal St George’s, 2011), to win the championship.



• Public inquiry begins into new Highlands course



• Casey laughs off caddie's hilarious blunder



“The Open shares a strong affinity with England's Golf Coast and following the success of the championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago, we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at its return to Royal Liverpool," said Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A.



“Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of champion golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently. It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2022.”

Hoylake first staged the Open in 1897 when Harold Hilton, a member of the club, won the championship for a second time after his maiden victory in 1892 at Muirfield.

Since then, the historic links has witnessed some of golf’s most notable players go on to become Champion Golfer of the Year including Sandy Herd, Arnaud Massy, JH Taylor, Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, Alf Padgham, Daly, Peter Thomson, Roberto de Vicenzo, Woods and McIlroy.



• Want to work in one of the most iconic golf shops? Here's how...



• LPGA pro hits back at 'cheat' claims



“We are thrilled to be hosting the Open at Hoylake again - the 13th to be held here," said Sir Ian Gilmore, captain of Royal Liverpool Golf Club. "Support for world class sport in Merseyside and the North West is intense and passionate.



"Fans will turn out in force expecting another great winner to join the pantheon of great champion golfers who have won at Hoylake - Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being the last two - a testament to the quality of our course that always seems to find the world's best golfer. Roll on 2022!”