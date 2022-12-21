2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands

The 87th edition of the Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6-9 - and it's shaping up to be one of the most fascinating in years.

Confirmation that LIV golfers will be allowed to compete in the first major of the year has added an interesting twist to proceedings.

Currently, 16 players who are tied to the Saudi-funded tour are eligible to take part, including six past champions.

Scottie Scheffler, of course, will be the man to beat following his maiden major victory in April 2022 but all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy as he seeks to become only the sixth player ever to complete the career grand slam. A green jacket is all that stands between the Irishman and sporting immortality.

Here is a look at the field for the 2023 Masters Tournament as it currently stands...

Correct as of December 21, 2022. Any additional criteria under which players qualified are indicated in parentheses.

1. All past winners of the Masters Tournament

Fred Couples, Sergio García, Dustin Johnson (12,18), Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Hideki Matsuyama (13,17,18), Phil Mickelson (4), Larry Mize, José María Olazábal, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler (12,13,17,18), Charl Schwartzel (12), Adam Scott (17,18), Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth (16,17,18), Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Tiger Woods, Danny Willett (12)

Past winners not expected to play: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Ángel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller

2. Recent winners of the US Open (2018-2022)

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick (17,18), Brooks Koepka (4), Jon Rahm (16,17,18), Gary Woodland

3. Recent winners of The Open Championship (2018-2022)

Shane Lowry (12,18), Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa (4,12,17,18), Cameron Smith (5,12,17,18)

4. Recent winners of the PGA Championship (2018-2022)

Justin Thomas (5,12,17,18)

5. Recent winners of The Players Championship (2021-2023)

6. The winner of the gold medal at the Olympic Games if held in the past year

7. The winner and runner-up in the 2022 US Amateur Championship

Sam Bennett (a), Ben Carr (a)

8. The winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship

Aldrich Potgieter (a)

9. The winner of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Harrison Crowe (a)

10. The winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship

11. The winner of the 2022 US Mid-Amateur Golf Championship

Matthew McClean (a)

12. The leading 12 players, and those tying for 12th place, from the 2022 Masters Tournament

Cameron Champ, Corey Conners (17,18), SungjaeIm (17,18), Rory McIlroy (14,16,17,18), Will Zalatoris (13,15,16,17,18)

13. The leading four players, and those tying for fourth place, in the 2022 US Open

14. The leading four players, and those tying for fourth place, in the 2022 Open Championship

Tommy Fleetwood (18), Viktor Hovland (17,18), Cameron Young (15,17,18)

15. The leading four players, and those tying for fourth place, in the 2022 US PGA Championship

Mito Pereira (18)

16. Winners of PGA Tour eventsbetween the 2022 Masters Tournament and the 2023 Masters Tournament

Keegan Bradley (18), Sam Burns (17,18), Patrick Cantlay (17,18), Tony Finau (17,18), Russell Henley (18), Max Homa (17,18), Mackenzie Hughes (18), Billy Horschel (17,18), KH Lee (17,18), Tom Kim (17,18), Séamus Power (18), Xander Schauffele (17,18), Adam Svensson

17. All players who qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship

Brian harman, Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann, JT Poston, Scott Stallings, Sepp Staka, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise

18. The leading 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of December 31, 2022

Abraham Ancer, Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner, Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak, Adrian Meronk, Kevin Na, Alex Norén, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

19. The leading 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of March 27, 2022

20. Invited international players