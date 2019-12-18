search
HomeGolf News24 incredible golf club membership offers just for YOU!

Membership

24 incredible golf club membership offers just for YOU!

By bunkered.co.uk18 December, 2019
There’s only one way to make 2020 the year you become the golfer you’ve always dreamed of being – joining a golf club.

With over 500 clubs in Scotland, there’s no shortage of places for you to go.

But let’s be honest: who really has time to sit and trawl through club website, upon club website, upon club website to try to find the right place for them?

That’s where we come in. We’ve handpicked 24 clubs the length and breadth of the country that want you – yes, YOU – to join their ranks this year.

All of them feature in our 2020 bunkered Golf Club Membership Guide, which also includes first-hand accounts of how you stand to benefit from a club membership and advice from tour pros on why to join a club.

We’re also running a competition for you to win a year’s FREE membership, as well as a brand new Glenmuir 1891 sweater. You can enter for free HERE.

But look, you’re here for deals. So, without any further ado, allow us to present the very best golf club membership offers in Scotland for 2020.

ABERDEENSHIRE

Inverurie
Kintore

AYRSHIRE

Barassie Links
Loudoun Gowf
Prestwick St Cuthbert
Rowallan Castle
Golf South Ayrshire

BORDERS

Torwoodlee

EDINBURGH & THE LOTHIANS

Broomieknowe
Prestonfield
West Linton

FIFE

Burntisland
Charleton
Fairmont St Andrews

GREATER GLASGOW

Bishopbriggs
Cardross
Dullatur

PERTHSHIRE

Crieff
Gleneagles
Grantown-on-Spey
Strathmore

RENFREWSHIRE

Kilmacolm

STIRLINGSHIRE

Glenbervie
Tulliallan

Membership Guide Cover

