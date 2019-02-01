29 great golf club membership deals just for YOU!

Looking to take your game to the next level in 2019? Then you’re going to want to join a golf club.



Almost everybody agrees: the only way to be the very best player that you can be is to become a member of a golf club.

The good news is that, with over 500 clubs in Scotland, there’s no shortage of places for you to go. But who really has time to sit and trawl through club website, upon club website, upon club website to try to find the right place for them?

Luckily, that’s where we come in. We’ve handpicked 29 clubs spanning the length and breadth of the country that want you to join their ranks this year.

All were featured in our 2019 bunkered Golf Club Membership Guide, which also includes first-hand accounts of how you stand to benefit from a club membership, an exclusive interview with social media star The Jazzy Golfer, and much more beside.



We’re also running a competition for you to win a year’s FREE membership, as well as a Shot Scope V2 GPS watch – just the ticket to help you hit it closer more often. You can enter for free HERE.

But you’re here for deals. So, without any further ado, presenting the very best golf club membership offers in Scotland in 2019.

ABERDEENSHIRE

Inverurie

Portlethen

AYRSHIRE

Barassie Links

Loudoun Gowf

Golf South Ayrshire

Prestwick St Nicholas

BORDERS

Torwoodlee

EDINBURGH & THE LOTHIANS

Castle Park

Edinburgh Leisure

Merchants of Edinburgh

FIFE

Burntisland

Fairmont St Andrews

Thornton

GREATER GLASGOW

Bishopbriggs

Cowglen

Dullatur

Hayston

Kilsyth Lennox

HIGHLANDS

Grantown-on-Spey

LANARKSHIRE

Torrance Park

PERTHSHIRE

Gleneagles

Strathmore

RENFREWSHIRE

East Renfrewshire

Old Ranfurly

Ralston

STIRLINGSHIRE

Bridge of Allan

Grangemouth

Stirling

Tulliallan