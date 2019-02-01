search
HomeGolf News29 great golf club membership deals just for YOU!

The Stretch

29 great golf club membership deals just for YOU!

By bunkered.co.uk29 January, 2019
Membership 2019 Golf Club Membership Bunkered Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Memberhip Deals 2019 Main Image

Looking to take your game to the next level in 2019? Then you’re going to want to join a golf club.

Almost everybody agrees: the only way to be the very best player that you can be is to become a member of a golf club.

The good news is that, with over 500 clubs in Scotland, there’s no shortage of places for you to go. But who really has time to sit and trawl through club website, upon club website, upon club website to try to find the right place for them?

Luckily, that’s where we come in. We’ve handpicked 29 clubs spanning the length and breadth of the country that want you to join their ranks this year.

All were featured in our 2019 bunkered Golf Club Membership Guide, which also includes first-hand accounts of how you stand to benefit from a club membership, an exclusive interview with social media star The Jazzy Golfer, and much more beside.

We’re also running a competition for you to win a year’s FREE membership, as well as a Shot Scope V2 GPS watch – just the ticket to help you hit it closer more often. You can enter for free HERE.

But you’re here for deals. So, without any further ado, presenting the very best golf club membership offers in Scotland in 2019.

ABERDEENSHIRE

Inverurie      
Portlethen     

AYRSHIRE

Barassie Links 
Loudoun Gowf         
Golf South Ayrshire 
Prestwick St Nicholas           

BORDERS

Torwoodlee   

EDINBURGH &  THE LOTHIANS

Castle Park   
Edinburgh Leisure  
Merchants of Edinburgh     

FIFE

Burntisland  
Fairmont St Andrews
Thornton       

GREATER  GLASGOW

Bishopbriggs
Cowglen       
Dullatur        
Hayston        
Kilsyth Lennox         

HIGHLANDS

Grantown-on-Spey   

LANARKSHIRE

Torrance Park          

PERTHSHIRE

Gleneagles    
Strathmore                 

RENFREWSHIRE

East Renfrewshire
Old Ranfurly
Ralston          

STIRLINGSHIRE

Bridge of Allan        
Grangemouth         
Stirling          
Tulliallan       

Membership Cover

