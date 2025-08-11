Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s the final week of the regular LIV Golf season this week and, for some, the stakes are high.

By removing a controversial rule that allowed captains a reprieve from relegation, the breakaway league has added some serious jeopardy ahead of its latest money-spinning event, this time in Indianapolis.

Those who finish outside the top 48 in the standings will be booted from the league – captain or otherwise. It has led to an unprecedented situation in which three co-captains from one team could all be booted from the circuit.

These are the big names in danger of being relegated from the LIV Golf League…

Ian Poulter

Points are awarded on the LIV league to finishers inside the top 24 of the 54 player events. Poulter has scored only once, with a tie for 13th in Korea back in May. The 49-year-old is languishing in the Drop Zone and is now on the brink. To snatch survival, he will need to produce a result that has seemingly not been coming. Otherwise, the Englishman will be considering his playing options. Yes, he will continue as a non-playing captain of the Majesticks as he owns a chunk of the team that has more sponsors than most, but his career on the fairways is looking increasingly uncertain.

Henrik Stenson

Stenson is hovering precariously above the Drop Zone and will require some help if he can’t get the job done in Indianapolis. The Swede has mustered only two top-20 finishes on LIV this season and there is now the prospect of Stenson directly battling against his fellow Majesticks co-captain to stave off relegation.

Lee Westwood

A third Ryder Cup stalwart who is not safe yet. Westwood has hired his old pal Billy Foster to caddie for these last two events, but only managed a tie for 39th in Chicago. There is a strong chance Westwood has already done just about enough, meaning his Majesticks team might not be ripped apart completely during a winter of change ahead of the 2026 campaign.

LIV Golf relegation standings

46. Brendan Steele 7.36

47. Lee Westwood 7.20

48. Henrik Stenson 5.52

DROP ZONE

49. Mito Pereira 5.10

50. Andy Ogletree 4.93

51. Luis Masaveu (Reserve) 4.59

52. Ian Poulter 4.50

53. Yubin Yang 1.28

54. Young-han Song (Reserve) 0.33

55. Anthony Kim 0.00

56. Frederik Kjettrup 0.00

