Three LIV Golf stars will be welcomed onto the DP World Tour this week.

They make up a handful of big names ready to contest the 35th edition of the BMW International at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Masters champions Bernhard Langer and Danny Willett are in the lineup, but all eyes will be on Martin Kaymer, Thomas Pieters and Patrick Reed.

Kaymer remains the only native player to win the event, when he triumphed in 2008, whilst his appearance in 2022 was the last time he featured on the circuit.

The 48-year-old is set to fill one of four ‘national spots’ in the field, with Langer and senior Open champion Alex Cejka also benefiting.

Meanwhile, Reed is an honorary lifetime member of the DP World Tour and with no outstanding fines is free to play on a sponsor’s exemption.

The 33-year-old teed it up in the Italian Open last week – finishing T28 – but will make his BMW International Open debut this week.

“The anticipation for the BMW International Open and coming to Munich is great because I have already heard many good things about this tournament,” he said.

“The BMW Championship in the USA and the BMW PGA Championship are fantastic events; BMW just does it really well.”

It will only be his second start on the formerly known European Tour this season, matching his tally of two events in 2023.

Pieters of RangeGoats GC is another LIV star in the field thanks to a tournament invite.

The Belgian, who is a six-time DP World Tour winner, made his return in May, when featuring in the Soudal Open in his native country.

It came after an absence of more than a year, dating back to his last start in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January 2023.

He was not allowed to take up membership for the 2024 season after only playing in two events last year.

