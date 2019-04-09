search
3 massive reasons to play bunkered Fantasy Golf '19

The Stretch

3 massive reasons to play bunkered Fantasy Golf '19

By bunkered.co.uk04 April, 2019
One week from now, the opening round of The Masters will be underway - the first event of bunkered Fantasy Golf '19.

Have you signed-up to play yet? If not, you're passing up the chance to win some incredible prizes, with golf holidays - ACTUAL GOLF HOLIDAYS - for the top three teams on our leaderboard at the end of the competition

REGISTER FOR FREE HERE

Here's what you can win...

1st PRIZE

A five-night holiday for two people to Abu Dhabi, including three rounds of golf to be played on the impressive Abu Dhabi Championship Course and the outstanding Saadiyat Beach Course.

2nd PRIZE

A four-night golf break for two people to Andalucía, including three rounds of golf to be played over three great Spanish courses: Sotogrande, San Roque and Finca Cortesin.

3rd PRIZE

A three-night golf break for two people to Cyprus, including two rounds of golf at the fabulous Minthis Hills Golf Resort.

All prizes include fights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfast and your golf.

That's to say nothing of the other amazing prizes up for grabs during the competition (more details of which will be revealed in due course).

Click here to sign-in (if you've played previously) or register for free (if you're a new player) and start playing bunkered Fantasy Golf '19 for FREE!

