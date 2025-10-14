Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A group of 31 LIV golfers are set to descend on Hong Kong Golf Club later this month for the Asian Tour’s Link Hong Kong Open.

It’s the seventh event on the circuit’s International Series and, as well as offering coveted ranking points for those chasing a place on LIV Golf for 2026, will award the winner with a spot in The Masters and The Open.

The R&A and Augusta National Golf Club confirmed in August that the major championship exemptions would be introduced at a handful of global national opens.

Major winners Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Martin Kaymer will headline the Hong Kong Open field, alongside Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester, Tom McKibbin and Peter Uihlein.

It’s the oldest professional sporting event and is being contested 64th time this year.

Four-time LIV Golf winner Gooch, who is aiming to win a second title in Asia after claiming LIV Golf Singapore in 2023, said he’s motivated by the major exemptions that are on the line.

“It’s not my first time in Hong Kong, but I’m excited to be coming back to such a great course and such a great tournament,” the American said.

“Of course, the Masters and Open places are a motivation too, but I love Hong Kong, the food, the culture, all of it.”

Varner III, meanwhile, said the competition will be ‘outstanding’ in a “a special place with great golf and better people”.

“I’m excited for the challenge against a lot of good players, a lot of good friends, and on a course I love,” he said.

“The International Series is a great opportunity for players to earn their way into LIV Golf, and the level of competition will be outstanding with so many great players coming over.”

The player who leads the International Series at the end of the season will bag a place on the LIV Golf roster for 2026. Scott Vincent’s runner-up finish at the Jakarta International Championship last week gave him a narrow lead over Lucas Herbert and Carlos Ortiz.

