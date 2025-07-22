Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
TPC Twin Cities will host the 3M Open on the PGA Tour this week, where there is $8.4 million in prize money available.
The stop in Blaine, Minnesota, has been getting richer and richer – and this year’s winner will bag a nice $1.512 million payout.
Played immediately after The Open, Jhonattan Vegas will defend his title, but the Venezuelan will have a tough field to contend with.
Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala are all entered in a bid to earn their first win of the season.
The 3M Open – previously known as the 3M Championship – has been a long-established tournament in the State
Nowadays, fans can expect a low scoring affair in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, as well as a big purse.
Here’s exactly how much each player will earn in prize money at the 3M Open…
• Europe agrees to major Ryder Cup rule change
• Here’s how much prize money the 2075 Open winner might get
3M Open 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $1,512,000
2: $915,600
3: $579,600
4: $411.600
5: $344,400
6: $304,500
7: $283,500
8: $262,500
9: $245,700
10: $228,900
11: $212,100
12: $195,300
13: $178,500
14: $161,700
15: $153,300
16: $144,900
17: $136,500
18: $128,100
19: $119,700
20: $111,300
21: $102,900
22: $94,500
23: $87,780
24: $81,060
25: $74,340
26: $67,620
27: $65,100
28: $62,580
29: $60,060
30: $57,540
31: $55,020
32: $52,500
33: $49,980
34: $47,880
35: $45,780
• Ryder Cup venue confirmed for 2031
• Brandel Chamblee takes (yet another) big pop at LIV Golf
36: $43,680
37: $41,580
38: $39,900
39: $38,220
40: $36,540
41: $34,860
42: $33,180
43: $31,500
44: $29,820
45: $28,140
46: $26,460
47: $24,780
48: $23,436
49: $22,260
50: $21,588
51: $21,084
52: $20,580
53: $20,244
54: $19,908
55: $19,740
56: $19,572
57: $19,404
58: $19,236
59: $19,068
60: $18,900
61: $18,732
62: $18,564
63: $18,396
64: $18,228
65: $18,060
66: $17,892
67: $17,724
68: $17,556
69: $17,388
70: $17,220
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses