TPC Twin Cities will host the 3M Open on the PGA Tour this week, where there is $8.4 million in prize money available.

The stop in Blaine, Minnesota, has been getting richer and richer – and this year’s winner will bag a nice $1.512 million payout.

Played immediately after The Open, Jhonattan Vegas will defend his title, but the Venezuelan will have a tough field to contend with.

Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala are all entered in a bid to earn their first win of the season.

The 3M Open – previously known as the 3M Championship – has been a long-established tournament in the State

Nowadays, fans can expect a low scoring affair in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, as well as a big purse.

Here’s exactly how much each player will earn in prize money at the 3M Open…

3M Open 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $1,512,000

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411.600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

69: $17,388

70: $17,220