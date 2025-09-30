Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Fresh of winning the Ryder Cup in New York on Sunday four members of Team Europe are back in DP World Tour action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

It was a week to remember for the European camp at Bethpage Black, as they became the first away team in 13 years to return home with the Ryder Cup.

There is no time to rest for some though, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton all teeing it up in Scotland this week.

Hatton returns as defending champion, having won the title for a third time when bettering Nicolas Colsaerts by a shot at the Home of Golf 12 months ago.

Fitzpatrick also returns as a past champion, having clinched the crown a year prior to Hatton. He did so while playing alongside his mum Susan, with the Fitzpatrick pair also winning the team event that year.

“Even with all my wins, aside from a Major Championship, you forget about them, but you always remember the one that you won with your mum, so it doesn’t get better than that,” Fitzpatrick said at the time.

Fan favourite MacIntyre will once again get the chance to play in front of a home crowd fresh off winning a second-straight Ryder Cup in European colours.

On Sunday, the Scot claimed he may well miss his flight back for his homecoming in the midst of celebration with his teammate Shane Lowry.

“I’m meant to be on a flight on Monday night and I reckon me and Shane Lowry might be lost in New York!” he joked.

Fleetwood meanwhile heads to St Andrews playing arguably the best of his career. Having finally secured victory in the United States at the Tour Championship last month, he is back on his home circuit.

He will arrive at the Dunhill Links on the back of delivering more points than anyone at the Ryder Cup, securing four from his five matches in European colours.

In doing so, he was handed the the 2025 Nicklaus-Jacklin Award for his contributions throughout the week, which recognised both his playing and sportsmanship across the three days.

