£45million golf course development axed

Proposals to build a £45million adventure park on a Blackpool golf course have been axed after it was found they were not feasible.

Investment company UKAP, which retains a lease of the course at Stanley Park, has agreed with the local authority not to go ahead with the plans after costs skyrocketed over the last two years.

The developer had hoped to reduce the existing Alister MacKenzie-designed 18-hole course to nine holes in order to build a leisure park and holiday lodges.

But after the latest twist in the saga, there are now plans to turn the course into a “family golf centre”, while an alternative site is being sought for the adventure park.

“Following the community consultation and listening work we have done with the developer, and in light of the current economic circumstances, we have now agreed that the project is not suitable for the site on East Park Drive,” said council leader Lynn Williams.

“This project will create over 100 jobs and bring in tens of millions of investment and is still being considered for another location in Blackpool, one that will already have been designated for commercial use.

“We will continue to work together to protect this investment and job creation for the town. The main elements of design and relevant issues from the consultation can then be transferred to an alternative site so that we can benefit from the work done to date.”

The family golf centre will include a pod range, short game area and redeveloped clubhouse, as well as a retail store.

“It is disappointing to have come to this decision after so much went into the project, however the 35-40% increase in costs since 2020 make the project unviable,” said Michael Simmonds, CEO of Homes Investment Properties plc.

“Blackpool, and the surrounding area, remains an important part of our roll out plan and we are pleased that our relationship with Blackpool Council and the community will continue as we work together to secure an alternative site to deliver this exciting venture to the area.

“The Family Golf Centre has always been an integral part of our plans and a direct benefit to Blackpool Residents. The golf centre will enhance the offering at Stanley Park Golf Course, and we look forward to publishing those plans in the first quarter of 2023.”