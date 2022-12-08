search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News£45million golf course development axed

Golf News

£45million golf course development axed

By Jamie Hall04 December, 2022
Stanley Park Blackpool club news
Stanley Park Golf Course

Proposals to build a £45million adventure park on a Blackpool golf course have been axed after it was found they were not feasible.

Investment company UKAP, which retains a lease of the course at Stanley Park, has agreed with the local authority not to go ahead with the plans after costs skyrocketed over the last two years.

The developer had hoped to reduce the existing Alister MacKenzie-designed 18-hole course to nine holes in order to build a leisure park and holiday lodges.

But after the latest twist in the saga, there are now plans to turn the course into a “family golf centre”, while an alternative site is being sought for the adventure park.

“Following the community consultation and listening work we have done with the developer, and in light of the current economic circumstances, we have now agreed that the project is not suitable for the site on East Park Drive,” said council leader Lynn Williams.

• Golfer bit off playing partner's nose

• Padraig Harrington fires OWGR warning

“This project will create over 100 jobs and bring in tens of millions of investment and is still being considered for another location in Blackpool, one that will already have been designated for commercial use.

“We will continue to work together to protect this investment and job creation for the town. The main elements of design and relevant issues from the consultation can then be transferred to an alternative site so that we can benefit from the work done to date.”

The family golf centre will include a pod range, short game area and redeveloped clubhouse, as well as a retail store.

“It is disappointing to have come to this decision after so much went into the project, however the 35-40% increase in costs since 2020 make the project unviable,” said Michael Simmonds, CEO of Homes Investment Properties plc.

• Tiger Woods drops massive retirement hint

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers

“Blackpool, and the surrounding area, remains an important part of our roll out plan and we are pleased that our relationship with Blackpool Council and the community will continue as we work together to secure an alternative site to deliver this exciting venture to the area.

“The Family Golf Centre has always been an integral part of our plans and a direct benefit to Blackpool Residents. The golf centre will enhance the offering at Stanley Park Golf Course, and we look forward to publishing those plans in the first quarter of 2023.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - club news

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course closed due to frost? This is why
End in sight for controversial golf course saga
Tiger Woods reveals his go-to on-course snack
Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
See all videos right arrow