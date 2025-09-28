Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The champagne is only just drying on yet another Ryder Cup victory for Team Europe, but some are already thinking about the task in hand at Adare Manor in 2027.

Europe pulled off a nail-biting Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black, overcoming the Americans on away soil to defend the crown they won in 2023.

Luke Donald cemented himself as a captain for the ages too, having now delivered back-to-back victories as the man in charge of Team Europe.

The question now is who will take on the reins for Europe’s next title defence when the return to home soil in Ireland in 2027.

Who could step up, or could Luke stay for a third term? We take a look at some of the candidates below…

Justin Rose

Justin Rose only added to his incredible Ryder Cup victory in New York, helping his team secure glory in his seventh start in European colours.

At the age of 45, this could well be his last showing as a player, and if so he fits the billing as a perfect replacement for Donald.

The Englishman’s name is one that has been heavily talked about in the 2027 captaincy conversation. Rose himself however will still hope he has what it takes to make it as a player.

Francesco Molinari

Another man who helped Europe get over the line in New York was Francesco Molinari. The Italian acted as a vice-captain to Donald for a second time, having also been involved at Marco Simone.

This vice-captaincy experience along with his impressive record as a player could well make Molinari a key candidate when it comes to appointing the man to lead Europe at Adare Manor.

Edoardo Molinari

If not Francesco, then what about his brother Edoardo Molinari? Like his sibling, he too has acted as vice to Donald over the last two Ryder Cups.

Edoardo has arguably played a bigger role than any assistant in recent years, with the Italian acting as Europe’s key statistician. No one more than Donald has spoken out on the importance of the Italian’s input to the Euro camp.

And this could well make him a key fit to take on the main role in 2027.

Padraig Harrington

The last man to take on the captaincy prior to Donald was Padraig Harrington, and many believe he deserves a second go at leading his continent.

Things did not go to plan for Harrington when he took charge in 2021, as the Europeans were hammered by the Americans on away soil.

The three-time major champion however was dealt a tough card, leading the visitors with no support whatsoever at Whistling Straits due to COVID-19 restrictions.

If he is to get a second chance, what better place to do so than in his home land of Ireland.

Luke Donald

And finally, a Donald hat-trick? Much has been said about the importance of continuity in bringing back Donald for the trip to New York and it was a move that clearly worked.

Having made the European setup his own in recent years, there would not be a more popular man to take on the role once more. That of course will no doubt be down to Donald himself.