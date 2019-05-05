5 great Gleneagles golfing moments

It's shaping up to be yet another year to remember for the good people at Gleneagles.

Not only will the Perthshire resort host the 2019 Solheim Cup, it is also celebrating the centenaries of two of its three 18-hole championship courses: the King's and the Queen's.



All of this will take its place in the history of Gleneagles, joining many momentous moments and occasions that have gone before.



Over the next few pages, we dive back through the decades to relive five of Gleneagles' finest golfing moments, some of which you'll remember, some of which you won't.



