search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News5 huge names who could lose their PGA Tour cards this week

Golf News

5 huge names who could lose their PGA Tour cards this week

By bunkered.co.uk29 July, 2019
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club OWGR Ryder Cup
Pga Tour Logo

It's the final week of the regular season on the PGA Tour.

The Wyndham Championship brings the curtain down on the race to finish inside the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings before the end-of-season playoffs begin next week. 

Amongst those in the field at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina this week are major winners, former world No.1s, Ryder Cup stars and more - all of whom are fighting to keep their cards on the world's most lucrative golf circuit. 

Hit the Next button below to see some of the most high-profile names with everything on the line this week.

Prev Next

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Wyndham Championship

Related Articles - Sedgefield Country Club

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend
Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball
BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports Golf criticism
TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule
Gareth Bale plays golf as teammates prepare for new season

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow