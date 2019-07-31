5 huge names who could lose their PGA Tour cards this week

It's the final week of the regular season on the PGA Tour.

The Wyndham Championship brings the curtain down on the race to finish inside the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings before the end-of-season playoffs begin next week.

Amongst those in the field at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina this week are major winners, former world No.1s, Ryder Cup stars and more - all of whom are fighting to keep their cards on the world's most lucrative golf circuit.

