With the 2026 LIV Golf season slowly growing closer and closer, five teams and their captains are out to recruit some new names.

The end of the 2025 campaign in August saw six players relegated from the breakaway league, with five of those belonging to LIV franchises.

The only wildcard to lose his playing rights for the following year was Anthony Kim, as he found his name in the drop zone come the end of the regular season.

He was then joined by Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Yubin Jang, Frederik Kjettrup and former Open champion Henrik Stenson.

This leaves spots to fill on the LIV roster, and here is a look at the five teams whose offseason will be spent looking for new recruits.

Cleeks GC

The relegation of rookie Kjettrup means the Cleeks are on the look out for a new name to join Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk and captain Martin Kaymer.

They are no strangers to dipping into the market, having recruited Kjettrup from outside of LIV this time last year. His relegation however means it is back to the drawing board for Kaymer and Co.

Providing an insight into what the Cleeks recruitment process looks like, Kaymer told bunkered.co.uk recently: “Our team should be on performance, and that is something we are lacking massively.

“This is something we need to change, and we need to find people who are willing to work hard and can inspire each other on the team.

“Not only come here just for a big paycheck, and LIV are not going to do that anymore. They are done with those big paychecks. With every new-starter you invest at the get-go, but once you establish yourself, they don’t need it anymore.”

Kaymer also admitted that he had been in talks with ‘several’ players on the DP World Tour.

Iron Heads GC

Next up is the Iron Heads. Like Kaymer, team captain Kevin Na brought in fresh blood for 2025, in the name of South Korea’s rising star Yubin Jang.

Things did not work out for Jang though, with the Korean lasting just one season on the LIV setup following his dumping earlier this summer.

The Iron Heads winless record on the breakaway circuit continued in 2025, and Na and Co will be hoping to change that with the help of a new name moving into the next campaign.

Majesticks GC

The biggest name to lose his playing rights with LIV this time around was 2015 Open champion Stenson.

The Swede’s situation is slightly more complicated, having acted as co-captain of the Majesticks alongside Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

Previously, LIV captains had been reinstated from relegation amid their positions, with Westwood previously benefitting from this loophole. This however exists no more, meaning Stenson’s relegation leaves a spot on the roster.

Stenson is able to play his way back onto the LIV and Majesticks setup via LIV Promotions, but if not, his team will be on the look out for a new member.

HyFlyers GC

One of LIV’s biggest names in Phil Mickelson is looking for a new recruit in 2026. This comes after his HyFlyers teammate Ogletree was booted from the league following the end of last season.

Mickelson is no stranger to looking for fresh blood for his franchise, having lost James Piot to relegation one year earlier, paving the way for Ogletree.

After his testing year though, the six-time major champion will be hoping his recruitment plan is more successful this time around.

Torque GC

Not many franchises played better golf than Torque in 2025, led by arguably the league’s most in-form man in Joaquin Niemann.

Captain Niemann won five times individually in 2025 and once as a team with Torque, but not everybody on the roster found their best form, after Pereira was relegated in August.

This means Niemann and Co will be looking for a new name for the first time since David Puig’s departure to the Fireballs at the end of 2023.