Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The much-anticipated second course at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort is gearing up to welcome its first golfers.

The US president is expected to perform the official ribbon-cutting for the 18-hole championship track at Balmedie, just to the north of Aberdeen, during his current visit to Scotland.

The new layout, built adjacent to the existing 18-hole championship course on the Menie Estate, was finally approved in October 2020 when Aberdeenshire Council granted full planning permission for the site after years of planning and wrangling.

Ground was broken in May 2023 and, speaking to bunkered.co.uk in August 2024, Eric Trump, Executive Vice-President of the Trump Organisation and POTUS’ third born, said it would combine with the original course to create “the greatest 36 holes on Earth”.

“It is a truly mesmerising and very special place,” he added. “No other location can offer what is here in Scotland. We have the greatest sand dunes anywhere in the world, the vast North Sea and the most incredible land.”

More details about the course are expected this week but here are five things we know so far…

1. What’s in a name?

Ever since it was green-lit, it was assumed that the new track would be named in honour of Trump’s Scottish-born mother, Mary MacLeod. Instead, it will simply be known as the New Course, complementing the existing Old Course, which opened for play in 2012. This mirrors the naming convention of the original two courses at St Andrews Links, as well as other prestigious golf clubs, such as Sunningdale and Moray.

2. A meeting of minds

Whilst the Old Course was designed, in the main, by Dr Martin Hawtree, one of the most celebrated golf course architects on the planet, the New Course is the result of a legitimate team effort. As well as Hawtree, Christian Lundin and Christine Fraser had a hand in its design. The former is a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects and the founder of (re)GOLF, which has created some spectacular new courses in Lundin’s native Sweden. Canada-born Fraser, meantime, is one of the rising stars of golf course design and has contributed to changes at the likes of Royal Aberdeen and Lahinch.

3. Sand. Lots and lots of sand.

According to the Trump Organisation, the New Course will feature the world’s largest natural bunker, as well as cavernous sandy hollows, mountainous sand dunes and infinity greens that hug the dune ridge. Additionally, more than one million sprigs of native marram grass have been planted, with over ten hectares of natural vegetation successfully translocated, allowing indigenous plant habitats to thrive and expand.

• The making of Donald Trump’s new Scottish golf course

4. The pros already love it

Some of the world’s top golfers got a sneak peek at the course when Trump International Golf Links staged the Staysure PGA Senior Championship last year, and they were hugely impressed by what they saw. Two-time major champion John Daly called it “one of the most spectacular links courses you are ever going to find”, a sentiment echoed by Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley. “I have no doubt that the addition of this new golf course will provide not just a great golfing exam but also an aesthetic one with views of the North Sea from most holes,” said the Irishman.

5. Pony up…

Okay, let’s not beat around the bush. The New Course is not going to be cheap to play. Right now, it starts from £450 per person – that’s £25 per hole, and comfortably amongst the most expensive green fees in Scotland. In October, you’ll be able to play it from £395. There are no tee times currently available between November 1 and March 31 but April 1, 2026, is currently showing availability from £300 per person, climbing to £560 next summer. A combined ‘Greatest 36’ rate is available (18 holes on the Old Course and 18 holes on the New Course) from August 6 until October 31, 2025, whilst there is also a discount for Scottish residents.